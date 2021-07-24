One man hurt after weekend shooting in New Liberty

Police say 47-year-old Taurus Puckett shot his neighbor during an argument on Saturday, July 24.

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa — One man was hurt after a shooting in rural Scott County on Saturday, July 24.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said deputies responded to the 1800 block of 300th Street in New Liberty around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Taurus Puckett, 47, of New Liberty was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police said Puckett and his neighbor got into an argument over Puckett's girlfriend. The victim was the father of the woman.

Authorities searched for Puckett during a three-hour manhunt before he was caught nearby in a ditch with the help of a thermal drone.

Puckett was charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse with a weapon, armed with intent and willful injury.

A bond is set at $42,000 cash-only for Puckett.