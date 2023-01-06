x
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

Police said that the man escaped outside the window of a house he was burglarizing and led officers on a brief foot chase.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported.

Officers soon arrived at the residence, which caused the armed suspect, identified as 19-year-old Dante Chesmore of Muscatine, to escape the building through an upstairs window. 

Chesmore then led police on a short foot chase before being apprehended and charged with second-degree burglary, several weapon charges, a marijuana charge, and interference with official acts.

Anyone with additional information relevant to the case is asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

