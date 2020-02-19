Police in Muscatine search for man impersonating officer

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, driving a dark car.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Authorities in Muscatine are warning the public of a man who has been pretending to be a police officer.

According to a post on the Muscatine Police Department's Facebook page, the man, between the ages of 30 and 40, has been stopping cars and impersonating a police officer throughout February 2020.

The man has been seen wearing black clothing and a black stocking cap. Police say he has been seen driving a dark car that may be a Ford Focus.

Using a blue and red flasher system on his dashboard, the man has been able to fool people into thinking he is a cop.

Police say if you are stopped, but don't feel confident that the officer is legitimate, call 911 immediately. Lock your doors and stay in your car until 911 can confirm the person stopping you is a police officer. The dispatch center will be able to confirm if it's valid.