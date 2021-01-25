Muscatine police searching for man after 2 hospitalized in weekend stabbing

A 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both stabbed at Headquarters Tavern Saturday. Police have issued a warrant for Dayton Earl Michael Elliot.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine police are looking for a man they say is connected to a stabbing that left two people hospitalized on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both stabbed at Headquarters Tavern at 2108 Grandview Avenue, Jan. 23, 2021, a statement from the Muscatine Police Department said.

Alejandro Flores, 23, from Letts, IA. is being charged with two counts of attempted murder. Flores is being held in Muscatine County Jail.

Police have issued a warrant for Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 27, for one count of willful injury. Elliot is known to carry weapons and should be considered dangerous, the statement said.

Muscatine police ask those who know of Elliot's location to call 911 or contact Lt. David O'Connor at 563-263-9922 extension 608.

The man and the woman were both hospitalized but are expected to recover from their injuries, the statement said.