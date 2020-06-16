Muscatine man injured in shooting incident Sunday, police say

The incident is still under investigation.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting incident Sunday night, the Muscatine Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded to reports of gunfire at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 700 1/2 block of Sycamore Street in Muscatine.

Officers found a 27-year-old man outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound in his upper leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.