Muscatine man injured in shooting incident Sunday, police say

The incident is still under investigation.
Credit: MGN

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting incident Sunday night, the Muscatine Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded to reports of gunfire at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 700 1/2 block of Sycamore Street in Muscatine. 

Officers found a 27-year-old man outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound in his upper leg. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The incident is under investigation. Police ask those with information to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 or akies@muscatineiowa.gov.