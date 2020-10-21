Muscatine man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to underage girl

Adam Delong, 23, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl on SnapChat and trying to entice her to meet up with him.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man is facing several charges after reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl and trying to coerce her into meeting him.

Muscatine County Sherriff's Office Deputies responded to reports of harassment on Oct. 19, 2020 just after 10 a.m.

Adam Delong, 23, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl on SnapChat, a photo and video messaging app, a statement from the office said.

Delong reportedly tried to entice the girl into meeting him in Muscatine County.

Delong was arrested at his home in Muscatine and is being charged with harassment, enticing a minor, indecent exposure, extortion and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.