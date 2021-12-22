Muscatine teen facing charges after hit-and-run near high school

An 18-year old is facing several charges after striking a person who was directing him away to not drive in the direction he was going.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — An 18-year-old driver from Muscatine is facing several charges after a reported hit and run at Muscatine High School in mid-December.

According to Muscatine officials, on December 16 at about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Muscatine High School after receiving a report of a hit-and-run.

Investigation revealed that the victim, who had been contracted by the school to direct traffic near the parking lot, was attempting to stop the suspect from driving in a direction that he wasn't authorized to go when he accelerated his vehicle and stuck the director.

The director was injured by the hit, and Rada fled the scene without stopping.

Nearly a week later on Wednesday, December 22, Rada was arrested by MPD and charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and No Valid Driver’s License.