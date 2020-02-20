Muscatine County Sheriff's Office: beware of police impostor

Authorities in Muscatine County say someone has been pulling over drivers in rural areas posing as a police officer.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Nobody likes getting pulled over, but you shouldn't have to worry about whether or not it's a real cop.

The Muscatine County Sheriff Office and Muscatine Police Department are investigating reports that someone has been pulling over drivers in the countryside posing as a plain-clothes police officer.

"What we know right now is it's a white male, thirty to forty years of age, driving a black passenger car believed to be a Ford Focus," said Captain Quinn Riess of the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office.

Last Sunday, the sheriff's office received it's first call. A woman said she was pulled over by someone suspicious on Route 6 near Moscow Road.

"We didn't have any squad cars working in that area at that time," said Riess. "We believe it's somebody posing as an officer," he said.

After sharing the drivers' complaint on social media, more reports started coming in.

"He’ll stop the vehicle, walk up and tell them you know I stopped you because we’re doing a random seat belt check. We don’t do that. We don’t stop cars for random seatbelt checks," Riess said.

He said if it's a real police officer in an unmarked car, the lights will be really bright and elaborate. The suspected impersonator is only believed to have one set of red and blue lights on his dashboard.

Riess said you can also confirm that it's a legitimate traffic stop by calling 911.