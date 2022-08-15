Muscatine County police investigating apparent murder after tip from Flordia police

North Palm Beach police told the Muscatine Sheriff's Office that they received a tip saying that a woman had been murdered. Officers then found her body in her home.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — After getting a tip from a police department from Flordia, Muscatine County deputies found a woman dead in her home from an apparent murder.

According to a news release from the Muscarine County Sheriff Quinn Riess, at just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach Police Department, who said that they were tipped off to a potential murder that had taken place at a home in rural Muscatine County near Montpelier, Iowa.

Florida police also said that a suspect in the case had returned to their jurisdiction, where officers found a vehicle and were conducting surveillance.

Deputies went to the home in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road to conduct a welfare check, where they found the woman dead after forcing their way into the building.

While police were processing the crime scene, North Palm Beach police reported that officers entered the house where the suspect was located and found them deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.