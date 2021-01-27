Two arrested, third wanted for firearm damage to two vehicles in Muscatine

The three were charged in connection with damage found on January 10 in a Muscatine neighborhood.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two people have been arrested and a third is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that resulted in damage to two vehicles.

A warrant for 20-year-old Kobe Ray Schubert stems from a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street on January 10. Police said that's where they found the two vehicles, which had been hit by several bullets.

Police said on January 26, they arrested Dalton Lee Johnson, age 18 and Ronald Lee Johnson, age 50; both were charged with going armed with intent.

Schubert is also charged with going armed with intent as well as reckless use of firearm, said police.

As of January 27, Muscatine Police were asking for the public's help in locating Schubert. He's considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or Lt. David O'Connor at 563-263-9922 x 608.

"If Kobe is seen in public, call 911 immediately and do not try to approach him," read a statement from the police.