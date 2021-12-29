Seven people have been convicted to federal prison for involvement in a drug ring in the Quad Cities area.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Davenport men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges in connection with a drug ring. The men are two of seven to be charged in the drug conspiracy.

Chovontae Martise Farmer, 30, was arrested at the Radisson Hotel in Bettendorf off of Utica Ridge Road on December 10th, 2020 after police executed a warrant.

Officers found heroin, fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl mixture and ice methamphetamine. Drug packaging materials and $5,370 in drug sales were also found, alongside a loaded and stolen gun.

Farmer later admitted to authorities to working with others to distribute mass amounts of drugs in the Quad Cities area.

Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, 29, was arrested at his home in Davenport on Dec. 2, 2020 after directly selling drugs to undercover officers on several occasions.

Officers found 110 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills, over 200 grams of ice methamphetamine, scales, and drug packaging material. A shotgun, two pistols, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were also discovered during the search.

Mcnulty Snod-grass was sentenced to 17 years in prison and was ordered to pay 200 dollars to the Crime Victims Unit.

Farmer was sentenced to 19 years in prison as well as five years supervised release following that sentence. He also has to make a payment of 200 dollars to the Crime Victims Unit.

The Bettendorf and Davenport police departments were involved in the investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration.