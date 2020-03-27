Mount Pleasant woman accused of stalking, burglary

A Mount Pleasant woman is accused of stalking a victim as well as burglarizing a Mount Union, Iowa home.

Police arrested Amanda Gorrell, 41, for an incident that happened Wednesday, March 18. Just after 8:30 p.m. Henry County Sheriff's Office received reports of someone entering a home in the 100 block of West Railroad Street, according to a press release.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect left the scene, the release said. Gorrell was arrested following an investigation.