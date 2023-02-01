Court docs allege money was the motive in New Year's Day shooting death of Clinton man

Police say the two women accused of shooting and killing Randy Weimerskirch did it because he owed one of them money.

Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 2.

The two women accused of shooting and killing a Clinton man on New Year's Day did so because he owed one of them money, according to criminal complaints filed against them.

The complaints allege Randy Weimerskirch, 42, was shot in the head at about 2 a.m. New Year's Day by either Kimberly Hammond, 25, or Justice Foley, 24. Weimerskirch and Hammond had previously been in a relationship, and he also owed her an unknown sum of money.

Hammond and Foley planned ahead of time to go to Weimerskirch's home before they walked up to his apartment, located at 420 Glenwood Place, to confront him and obtain the money that he allegedly owed Hammond.

A witness overheard the women "aggressively" pounding on the door before Weimerskirch opened the door and was shot in the head.

Weimerskirch was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wound.

The two women and a man named Donivan Chambers, 28, fled the scene and were later located by police in their escape car near Hammond's residence. Officers found a revolver on Chambers that was unloaded.

The criminal complaint claims Chambers took the gun from the two women and unloaded it before police found it.

Hammond and Foley are both facing one count of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Chambers faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

All three have bonded out of jail, the two women on a $1,000,000 cash bond and Chambers on a $2,000 cash bond. Hammond and Foley are due in court on Jan. 10 for their preliminary hearing while Chambers will be in court on Thursday, according to online court records.