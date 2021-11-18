x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Monticello man ignites home explosion Wednesday night, injures police officer

While police officers were attempting to talk to him, the man ignited an explosion in his home that caused injuries to himself and a Jones County deputy.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Caution tape blocks off a crime scene

MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Monticello Police Department and Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call from a woman claiming her husband was threatening to blow up their home at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

When police arrived to the home on the 600 block of North Sycamore Street, they found the husband, 62-year-old David Costello, in the basement. While officers were attempting to talk to him, the man ignited an explosion, according to a news release from Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith.

Both Costello and a Jones County deputy were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Costello was being held as of Wednesday night on a court-ordered committal, or a forced hospitalization due to mental impairment.

The Monticello Fire Department extinguished the fire in the basement caused by the explosion. Nearby houses, according to the release, were evacuated as a precaution as the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit was at the scene securing Costello's home.

The State Fire Marshall's Office was conducting an investigation into the explosion as of Wednesday.

Related Articles

In Other News

Rock Island alderman allegedly steals funds from Doris and Victor Day foundation