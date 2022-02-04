Teens arrested for Attempted Murder after Monmouth shooting

A pair of Monmouth teens are accused of shooting another man twice in the leg early Saturday morning.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two Monmouth teens are in the Warren County Jail after allegedly shooting another man twice early Saturday morning.

According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were alerted to a shooting incident that had occurred at about 3:34 a.m. in the 500 block of East Broadway.

The victim was found to be a 21-year-old Monmouth man who had been shot twice in the leg and was able to provide police with information on two suspects; two other Monmouth residents that knew him.

Investigators were able to recover physical evidence from the scene, including a car that was used in the incident.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Jayden Bell was inside the car when it was found and was subsequently interviewed and arrested.

The second, 18-year-old Nathan Perez, was later located at a relative's house and arrested.

The pair resides in the Warren County Jail awaiting formal charges that the State's Attorney's Office says will be filed on Monday.