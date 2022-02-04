x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teens arrested for Attempted Murder after Monmouth shooting

A pair of Monmouth teens are accused of shooting another man twice in the leg early Saturday morning.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two Monmouth teens are in the Warren County Jail after allegedly shooting another man twice early Saturday morning.

According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were alerted to a shooting incident that had occurred at about 3:34 a.m. in the 500 block of East Broadway.

The victim was found to be a 21-year-old Monmouth man who had been shot twice in the leg and was able to provide police with information on two suspects; two other Monmouth residents that knew him.

Investigators were able to recover physical evidence from the scene, including a car that was used in the incident.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Jayden Bell was inside the car when it was found and was subsequently interviewed and arrested.

The second, 18-year-old Nathan Perez, was later located at a relative's house and arrested.

The pair resides in the Warren County Jail awaiting formal charges that the State's Attorney's Office says will be filed on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

In Other News

Teens arrested for Attempted Murder after Monmouth shooting