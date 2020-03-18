Moline police still looking for murder suspect after raiding home

According to Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department, police were on scene to execute a search warrant.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department says they "executed a high-risk search warrant" around 4:15 P.M., Wednesday, March 18.

The house searched was in the 1800 block of 15th Street in Moline.

Moline Police say the warrant was related to an active homicide investigation in East Moline.

"The residence was believed to be occupied by Lamont Lamar Williams (25) of Rock Island. Williams has an active warrant out of Rock Island County for First Degree Murder with a bond set at $2 million. Williams is sought by police for the March 16th, 2020 homicide of Demetrius Tucker (25) of East Moline."

Police say Williams was not found during the raid.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Lamont Lamar Williams.