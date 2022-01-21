Moline Police: Suspect facing charges after using bolt cutters to severely beat another man

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal trespass to residence.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man has been arrested and charged after a person was found severely beaten early Friday morning.

Suspect Bryan Allison was charged by Rock Island County with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated batter, and criminal trespass to residence, according to a press release from Moline Police Department.

The victim was reportedly found covered in blood with severe injuries and said Allison attacked him using bolt cutters. They were taken to local health facilities and later transported to a higher-level trauma hospital out of the area.

As of Friday evening, police did not release the victim's identity or give an update on their condition.

Officers responded to the incident at the 900 block of 40th Street in Moline around 12:26 a.m. on Jan. 21 after a resident found a neighbor who had been severely beaten.

According to the police report, a call came in at about 12:33 a.m. saying Allison was seen running near 27th Street and 12th Avenue. Police said they received another call claiming an unknown male entered their residence in the 1900 black of 25th Street.

Moline officers eventually found Allison and took him into custody.

Allison is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He's scheduled for a first appearance for arraignment on Saturday.

Moline PD is still investigating the incident.