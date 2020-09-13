Two reportedly armed suspects rob Moline Papa John's Saturday night

Police say that two the two men demanded cash from the business with pistols and then fled the scene.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police say that two armed suspects are at large after they reportedly robbed the city's Papa John's location.

According to the MPD report, one of the businesses' employees reported the robbery attempt at about 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, with officers responding to the scene minutes later.

The report alleges that the masked suspects entered the store armed and demanded cash. They reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the store and then fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a 5'8" - 5'10" black male aged late teens or early 20's with braided hair. He was described as wearing a white hoodie with a gray camo pattern, long black pants, red, ankle-height shoes, light colored gloves, and a light blue surgical mask.

The second suspect matches the much of the first's physical desciption. He was wearing a black hoodie on top of a light colored shit that hung below the hoodie, as well as long, black pants, black shoes, a light blue mask, blue surgical gloves, and a black backpack.