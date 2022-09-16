QC mother accused of murdering disabled teen son pleads guilty to lesser charge

Jennifer Keim, 35, of Moline is now facing a criminal abuse charge for the death of her 15-year-old disabled son.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline mother accused of murdering her 15-year-old son in November 2020 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal abuse, according to online Rock Island County court records.

Authorities arrested Jennifer Keim, 35, in March 2021 after a four-month-long investigation into her son's death. The Moline Police Department was contacted after the "severely disabled" boy was transported to a hospital for emergency care.

Hospital staff found the child had been "extremely dehydrated, emaciated and had severe open wounds that had not been properly treated."

Jennifer Keim's lawyer entered the guilty plea for one count of criminal abuse, which is a Class 2 felony in Illinois. Sentencing for Jennifer Keim is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Justin Keim, the child's stepfather, hasn't submitted a plea in the case. He was charged with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person in March 2021. His next status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

