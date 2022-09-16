x
Crime

QC mother accused of murdering disabled teen son pleads guilty to lesser charge

Jennifer Keim, 35, of Moline is now facing a criminal abuse charge for the death of her 15-year-old disabled son.
Credit: Jennifer Keim, image from the Moline Police Department

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline mother accused of murdering her 15-year-old son in November 2020 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal abuse, according to online Rock Island County court records. 

Authorities arrested Jennifer Keim, 35, in March 2021 after a four-month-long investigation into her son's death. The Moline Police Department was contacted after the "severely disabled" boy was transported to a hospital for emergency care. 

Hospital staff found the child had been "extremely dehydrated, emaciated and had severe open wounds that had not been properly treated."

RELATED: What you can do to protect children in QC from abuse

Jennifer Keim's lawyer entered the guilty plea for one count of criminal abuse, which is a Class 2 felony in Illinois. Sentencing for Jennifer Keim is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. 

Justin Keim, the child's stepfather, hasn't submitted a plea in the case. He was charged with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person in March 2021. His next status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

