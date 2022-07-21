Moline man arrested after wandering neighborhood with gun

A 50-year-old man is in jail after wandering a Moline neighborhood, brandishing a gun, and firing shots just before police found him.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man is in jail after wandering a neighborhood with a gun and firing shots Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Moline Police Department, at about 5:26 p.m. on July 20, officers received multiple 911 calls from the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting that a man was wandering the area and cutting between houses while holding a gun.

Officers from MPD and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department converged, surrounded the area, and began a search for the suspect.

As one detective investigated an area in the 3200 block of 55th Street Court, gunshots rang out. The detective then found the suspect between two houses in the 3000 block, walking and brandishing his gun.

The detective ordered the suspect to the ground; successfully taking him into custody. He was identified as 50-year-old Moline resident Shawn Skinner.

Further investigation uncovered five spent shell casings and a 9mm handgun in the area where Skinner was apprehended.

Skinner faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and his bond is set at $20,000.