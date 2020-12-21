Moline man injured in Davenport shooting Sunday

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of Mound Street Dec. 20, 2020 just after 7 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Moline man was injured in a shooting in Davenport Sunday night.

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of Mound Street Dec. 20, 2020 just after 7 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

Shots were fired from one vehicle into another vehicle, the statement said.

A 29-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle being shot at and suffered "serious, possible life-threatening injuries."

Officers are investigating the incident.