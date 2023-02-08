Moline man arrested for burglaries from October through January

The 20-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for an October 2022 burglary before allegedly taking part in a multitude of incidents through early 2023.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man was arrested in late January following a series of burglaries he was allegedly connected to, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

Over the past two months, Moline police have been investigating a string of burglaries that took place in the downtown area from Dec. 10, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2023.

This string of incidents involved 6 burglaries in the following areas:

1200 block of 15th Street

1300 block of 15th Street

1300 block of 6th Avenue

400 block of 13th Street

1200 block of 4th Avenue

1500 block of River Drive

Then on Jan. 28 at about 3:44 a.m., police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue. While those officers were reviewing surveillance video and investigating, another officer spotted a suspect in the 900 block of 5th Avenue. The suspect was fleeing on foot but was later apprehended.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyree Harris of Moline, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and for an outstanding warrant for burglary and theft from October 2022 involving a burglary in the 1000 block of 41st Street.

Harris has been charged with burglary and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Police add that he has been implicated in six additional burglaries and that more charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

