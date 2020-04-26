Moline man arrested after armed U-Haul robbery

The man suggested that he had a gun on him, but investigators didn't find one when they caught him.

A Moline man robbed U-Haul in Moline at inferred gunpoint, and was later caught by police Saturday night.

In a press release, the Moline Police Department say that they were alerted to the robbery at the U-Haul facility on Avenue of the Cities at about 6:03 p.m. They discovered that a male suspect had entered the business just before 6 and implied that he had a firearm, using the threat to take cash from the store. The man then fled the business with an unknown amount of money.

At 6:10 p.m., officers received reports of a man matching the robber's description running through yards in a westward direction away from U-Haul. Minutes later, the suspect's location was narrowed down to the 2800 block of 41st street.

At 6:23, officers moved in and arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Rhyne. Rhyne was attempting to hide in a ravine near the Moline Public Library.

Rhyne was believed to have acted alone. Despite his claims of being armed, investigators did not find a firearm after he was taken into custody.