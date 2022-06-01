Investigation into Moline drug operation results in arrest of 4 men

Four Moline residents were arrested Saturday, May 25 as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

MOLINE, Ill. — A drug-trafficking investigation resulted in the arrest of four men and the seizure of several firearms, drugs and thousands of dollars in drug profits Saturday, May 25, according to the Moline Police Department.

A series of search warrants were executed Saturday on a drug operation, According to a news release from the police department. During the searches, the department's Special Investigations Group was able to seize six guns, undisclosed amounts of cannabis and cocaine and over $50,000 in suspected drug revenue.

Four Moline men were arrested in connection to the drug operation.

Juan Gomez-Vargas, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Gomez-Vargas' bond was set at $50,000.

Jose Gomez-Morales, 42, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with bond set at $100,000.

Dylan Degeeter, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and his bond was set at $40,000.

Denzel Magallon-Vieyra, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.