Moline High School vandalized overnight, police say

Police said the school day was not impacted by the vandalism.

MOLINE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an unknown number of suspects broke into Moline High School overnight and vandalized the building before classes started on Monday, Aug. 29.

Moline police and fire personnel responded to the school just before 1 a.m. after a fire alarm went off. Once there, authorities found that the building had been burglarized and vandalized, according to a release from the Moline Police Department.

The school "suffered criminal damage to property," but staff cleaned up the mess in time for school to start as scheduled Monday morning. Police did not disclose the estimated cost of damages or if they had any suspects in custody Monday afternoon.

Those with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0402. Those who'd prefer to send in an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

