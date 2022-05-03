Moline man arrested Monday after armed robbery

The arrest came after the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend robbed her while armed after an argument Monday afternoon, police said.

MOLINE, Ill — A Moline man is in jail after a reported armed robbery following an argument between ex-partners Monday afternoon.

According to the Moline Police Department, at about 12:47 p.m. on May 2, officers were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of 41st Street after a robbery was reported.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told police that she had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Travion Jefferson-Collins, before he allegedly took her phone and keys before fleeing in a car. He was also reportedly armed with a handgun during the robbery.

Police tracked Jefferson-Collins to a home in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, where Moline and Rock Island police officers executed a search warrant.

The officers discovered the stolen items, the handgun and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine.

Jefferson Collins was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and criminal trespass to residence. His bond has been set at $75,000.

The investigation is ongoing.