Two Moline schools were placed on brief lockdowns Wednesday, August 28, after someone was injured during a reported battery at an apartment nearby.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two Moline schools were placed on brief lockdowns Wednesday, August 28, after someone was injured during a reported battery at an apartment nearby.

According to Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department, a male victim reported being battered by two other males shortly before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of 12th Avenue. The two reportedly involved in the incident took off.

Police said they had reason to believe they fled toward Wilson Middle School, which is in the same block as the apartment.

Both Wilson and Washington Elementary School, which is a half-mile away from where the incident occurred, were placed on a soft lockdown from 9:08 a.m. until 9:26 a.m.

"The soft lockdown was (a) safety precaution and no school staff or students were in danger during this incident," said Detective Leach in a statement. A soft lockdown means classes and activities go on as normal inside the building, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say they have not identified any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.