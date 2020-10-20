Missouri man charged with murder for 2017 death of teen found in Brady Street stadium parking lot

Chontez Graham and three other co-defendants reportedly planned to kill Allen on March 5, 2017 and steal his money and belongings, a Davenport police affidavit said.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 24-year-old Missouri man has been charged with murder for the 2017 death of a teen found in Brady Street stadium's parking lot.

Chontez Graham, from Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested Friday for the death of Demetrius Allen in 2017, according to a police affidavit from the Davenport Police Department.

He faces first degree murder and robbery charges.

Graham and three other co-defendants who were not named in the affidavit reportedly planned to kill Allen on March 5, 2017 and steal his money and belongings, the affidavit said.

Allen was shot multiple times during the robbery, according to the affidavit.