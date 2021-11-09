x
Crime

Police: Missing Wisconsin woman seen late October in Shannon, Illinois

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office asks Shannon, Illinois, residents to check properties and security cameras for suspicious activity on Oct. 27.

SHANNON, Ill. — Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping asked residents - especially those in Shannon, Illinois - to check their properties and security cameras for any suspicious activity from Oct. 27.

Monticello, Wisconsin, woman Melissa Trumpy was reported missing last month. According to police, the 37-year-old allegedly visited Shannon - located about 50 miles south of Monticello - shortly before her disappearance on Thursday, Oct. 27. 

Police have located two vehicles, a silver Toyota Tundra truck and a white Toyota Avalon sedan, related to the missing-person case. 

According to the police department, Trumpy has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot and 10-inches tall and weights 163 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and shiny boots.

If you notice anything suspicious on your property that could be related to the case, call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP. Your identity can be kept confidential, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip.

