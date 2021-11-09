Police: Missing Wisconsin woman seen late October in Shannon, Illinois

SHANNON, Ill. — Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping asked residents - especially those in Shannon, Illinois - to check their properties and security cameras for any suspicious activity from Oct. 27.
Monticello, Wisconsin, woman Melissa Trumpy was reported missing last month. According to police, the 37-year-old allegedly visited Shannon - located about 50 miles south of Monticello - shortly before her disappearance on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Police have located two vehicles, a silver Toyota Tundra truck and a white Toyota Avalon sedan, related to the missing-person case.
According to the police department, Trumpy has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot and 10-inches tall and weights 163 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and shiny boots.
If you notice anything suspicious on your property that could be related to the case, call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP. Your identity can be kept confidential, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip.