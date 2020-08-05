Missing Muscatine teenage girl found safe in Minnesota after alleged kidnapping

The suspected kidnapper is facing charges in both states.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department, with the help of the FBI, was able to find a 14-year-old girl from the area that had, according to law enforcement, been kidnapped by a man from Minnesota.

The FBI and the police department of St. Paul, Minnesota arrested 26-year-old Edina, Minnesota resident Luis Alfredo Moreira Bravo on Thursday, May 7th. They found the missing teen in his company in St. Paul.

The girl was reported missing by Muscatine PD on Wednesday, May 6th. Early searches in the area did not prove fruitful, but investigators discovered that the teen had connected with Bravo on social media before her disappearance.

Bravo has been charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping in Iowa, and is also facing charges in Minnesota.