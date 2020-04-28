Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house after city's second mass shooting of 2020

"This is emotional for everyone involved."

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left five people dead at a house in Milwaukee.

Chief Alfonso Morales says his department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said his family was dead.

Officers discovered five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41 at the house on the city’s north side.

They also found a baby who was injured that the shooter apparently spared.

Morales said during a news conference that the person who called 911 was taken into custody and that there is no threat to the public.

He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone.

"This is emotional for everyone involved," a Milwaukee resident said. "Even if folks didn't know them directly, to hear somebody lost their child to see somebody crying cause their... loss of a child is emotional for everyone."