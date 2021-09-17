Incident near Milan apartments leaves woman in critical condition

Milan police are reportedly investing an incident that has one woman in critical condition.

MILAN, Ill — Police are reportedly investigating an incident on Friday, September 17, that sent one woman to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Investigators say it happened at Pine View Apartments in Milan, Illinois.

According to reports, police have arrested one man after the woman was found injured and bleeding on the ground outside of the apartment building.

The injured woman is reportedly in her 50s.

Witnesses also told police a gas can was on fire in a laundry room.