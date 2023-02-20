Milan woman arrested for string of storage unit burglaries

Lynn Yowger was arrested at a storage unit after being spotted with bolt cutters and a U-Haul truck connected to other area burglaries.

MILAN, Ill. — Milan Police have made an arrest in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred over the past few months, according to a release from Milan Police Chief Christopher Johnson.

The department was looking into the string of burglaries and learned that similar crimes had occurred in other parts of Rock Island County and in the City of Silvis. With each one, the storage unit had its padlocks removed and reinstalled and a U-Haul truck was used to remove items.

On Feb. 4, Milan officers were called in reference to storage units being broken into in the area of 2251 1st St. East. When they reviewed the surveillance video, the suspected U-Haul used in previous crimes was seen at the scene.

Lynn M. Yowger, 39, of Milan, was identified as the driver of the U-Haul by Milan officers. The next morning, Feb. 5 at 6:55 a.m., Milan Police returned to the same area on 1st St. East when they got a call about a suspicious vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located a U-Haul being driven by Yowger. They saw several possible stolen items, padlocks and bolt cutters in the vehicle.

Yowger was arrested and charged with burglary by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office and was taken to Rock Island County jail on a $50,000 bond. According to police, Yowger has been connected to several additional burglaries and more charges are expected.

Investigators from Milan Police, Silvis Police, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police recovered thousand of dollars' worth of stolen items and are working to return them to their rightful owners, after the on-going investigation concludes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Milan Police Department Investigations Division at 309-787-8516.