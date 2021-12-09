Illinois driver has medical event, fatally strikes 2 pedestrians in parking lot

A 75- and 80-year-old were fatally struck after a motorist suffered a medical emergency in a strip mall parking lot.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Two people died Wednesday, Dec. 8 after they were run over in a suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot by a motorist who suffered from a medical emergency.

Midlothian, Illinois, police said the motorist was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a "medical event" Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle accelerated and struck several parked vehicles and two elderly pedestrians before colliding with a secretary of state's office and coming to a rest.