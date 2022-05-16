Michael Lang guilty on all counts in April 2021 shooting of Sgt. Jim Smith

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Michael Lang has been convicted on all counts in the April 2021 killing of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran who was shot as he led a team of officers into Lang’s home in Grundy Center.
A jury in Webster County delivered guilty verdicts on three counts Monday afternoon:
- Murder in the First Degree
- Attempt to Commit Murder
- Assault on a Peace Officer with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury
The trial began Tuesday, May 10 and concluded with closing arguments Monday morning. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Below is a statement from Smith's family that was issued shortly after his death in April 2021:
"The family of Sergeant Jim Smith would like to thank the Independence community, our church families, citizens from across America, Iowa COPS, Governor Reynolds and other leaders of this state, the Iowa State Patrol and his brothers and sisters in blue for helping us through this very difficult time. Your support was, and still is, incredible as we navigate through life without our Superhero. Jim wanted people to seek opportunities to do God’s work and to make a lasting impact for God’s glory. To honor his memory, we ask you to continue supporting law enforcement in this way and to “seek justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6:8). From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.