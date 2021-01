A Hanover, Illinois woman has admitted to illegal drug possession and has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover woman has admitted illegal drug possession and has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Adrianne Zito pleaded guilty on January 20 as part of a plea agreement to possession of meth with intent to deliver, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County State's Attorney's Office.

After she is released from her prison sentence, she has been ordered to spend two years under supervised release.