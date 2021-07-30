Mercer County woman charged in Moline hit and run

Police said the driver involved in the crash left the scene, but was later connected to it partly due to the damage on her truck.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Mercer County woman has been charged in connection to a hit and run that seriously injured a motorcyclist on John Deere Road in Moline.

47-year-old Lily Stratton, of New Windsor, Illinois, was arrested and charged with Failure to Report an Accident with Injuries and Aggravated DUI/Accident/Bodily Injuries.

Police arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25 where they found a 48-year-old male with serious injuries laying near the intersection of 38th Street and John Deere Road westbound.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck, but weren't able to find the car that hit him. Witnesses described it as a white Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a white woman.

That same night, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stratton and noticed her 2013 white Dodge Ram pickup truck that appeared to have been damaged in an accident.

Mercer County notified Moline Police and Stratton was taken into custody. She's now out on bond after posting the required 10% of her $5,000 bond.