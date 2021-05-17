Mediapolis man arrested after two local burglaries

Des Moines County deputies were able to track down a suspect that had reportedly burglarized two Mediapolis businesses overnight.

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A Mediapolis man is in jail after authorities identified him as a suspect in two Saturday, May 5 burglaries and tracked him down.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Larue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffee & Cakes, two businesses located in the 500 block of Main Street in Mediaoplis, to gather information on overnight burglaries the stores had discovered.

Investigators found that the burglar entered the businesses and stolen cash and lockboxes. The business owners were able to provide video surveillance footage, and had themselves posted an image of the suspect on social media.

Through this information and assistance from civilians, police were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Mediapolis man Tyler Johnson.

Des Moines County Detectives were then able locate Johnson on the road and apprehend him via traffic stop.

Johnson reportedly admitted to the thefts, and authorities were able to find $800 in cash obtained in the burglaries in his car and the lockbox at another location.