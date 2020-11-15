McNabb 2-month-old abducted and rescued after Amber Alert

Putnam police confirmed the boy was taken by his father in a white Chevrolet Sunday morning, and was found less than an hour later after the alert was issued.

MCNABB, Ill. — An Illinois Amber Alert was issued after a 2-month-old boy was abducted in the early morning of Sunday, November 15, who was found not long after.

Putnam County Police say that at around 7 a.m., 2-month-old Noah DelHotal was taken from his home in the 15000 block of Center Street in McNabb, Illinois by his non-custodial father, Kevin.

An Amber Alert was issued for the kidnapping at 1:45 p.m. at the request of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Later, at 2:21 p.m. the Amber Alert was cancelled, with authorities confirming that DelHotal had been found.