Maquon woman charged with concealing body in Knox County faces new charges, including murder

Marcy Oglesby, 50, now faces additional charges related to the death of the person whose body she is accused of hiding in a storage unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon, Illinois woman accused of hiding a dead body in a Knox County storage unit now faces additional charges, including first-degree murder.

According to court documents filed on Monday, Feb. 6, Marcy Oglesby, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death by Knox County prosecutors.

Prior to this filing, she was charged with concealment of a death and multiple forgery and firearms charges. Oglesby previously pled not guilty to the concealment charge.

The body was found on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, after police responded to the Maquon storage unit after a complaint of a suspicious odor. Oglesby was taken into custody after being questioned by police and later charged with concealment of the body.

Court records indicate Oglesby will be back in court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing for the new charges.