Maquesha Ramey sentenced to 65 years for 2021 Galesburg murder

At sentencing, Ramey admitted, for the first time, that she drove to her ex-boyfriends house and shot Rachel Likes, who was sitting in a parked car.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A judge has sentenced 27-year-old Maquesha Ramey to 65 years in prison after she was convicted of first degree murder for the fatal shooting of Rachel Likes on Jan. 4, 2021.

The sentencing took place at the Knox County Courthouse just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and was run by Circuit Judge Richard H. Gambrell, who also presided over the trial.

Ramey received 35 years for the murder and another 30 for gun enhancement. In Illinois, judges must add a certain number of years to a prison sentence of specific felonies if the defendant is found to have held or fired a gun during the crime. Judges can pass down 25 years to life if the shooting causes death or serious injury.

Ramey will receive credit for 450 days already served. If she is alive at the end of her sentence, she will be required to undergo three years of supervised release.

What happened?

Earlier this year, Ramey was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say she was out on parole for a different felony, and was thought to be visiting family in Mississippi. But Ramey returned from the trip with a gun, violating her parole.

On the night of Jan. 4, Ramey drove to her ex-boyfriend's house in Galesburg, carrying the gun and two wigs. The state alleges Ramey used one of the wigs, along with a hoodie and a mask, to disguise herself.

Outside of the house, Rachel Likes was sitting in her parked car with her young son.

During sentencing, for the first time, Ramey admitted to the court that she went up to the Likes and pulled the trigger. The car was struck nine times, with three bullets hitting Likes. Her son was unharmed.

An emotional sentencing

It was a heavy afternoon in court. A packed room was filled with family and friends of Rachel Likes and audible crying could be heard throughout the sentencing.

Ramey's attorneys asked Judge Gambrell for a new trial, saying a video of Ramey giving a statement shortly after the murder was not played in its entirety for the jury, which could lead to prejudice against Ramey.

The judge denied that request, saying the defense was given the entire video prior to the trial and could have played it, in its entirety, for the jury if desired.

Two witnesses were also brought in to list mitigating factors on behalf of Ramey. Her great aunt and great uncle both said Ramey grew up tough, abused and damaged from years in the foster system. They also said she had a good heart and was generous to those around her.

Likes' sister addressed the court in a letter, which prosecutors read out loud.

"I started last year with my sister being violently taken from me," read the statement. "There are no spoken words that exist that could describe that pain."

She wrote that Rachel was a loving sister, mother, daughter, aunt and friend, adding that the single mom was a giving person and a beautiful soul.

"Rachel was a part of my soul. I don't know how to do this without her," continued the statement. "One life was taken in that car last year on Jan. 4, but so many lives were broken that day."

Ramey also stood up and made a statement, at times addressing the Likes family directly.

"I took a life," said Ramey. "There's no excuse for my actions so I won't make one."

She admitted to holding the gun and pulling the trigger and apologized to Rachel, her son and her family.

"I know you'll never forget, neither will my family. I just hope someday, maybe, just maybe, you'll find forgiveness in your heart," Ramey said. "I'm standing here, taking full responsibility of my actions."

After both sides were finished, Judge Gambrell turned to Ramey and questioned why she had shot Likes in the first place.

"You could have, at any point, stopped this. You could have stayed at home, you could have spent time with your (three) kids," Gambrell said. "You not only deprived Ms. Likes and her child the opportunity to grow together, but also you and your children."

He added that he felt sorry for the whole situation.

During the sentencing, Ramey sat quietly, blankly staring ahead.

Outside of the courtroom, Likes' mother, Debra, said she was happy with the sentence, but noted that no amount of jail time would bring her daughter back.

"She's greatly missed. And it doesn't make any difference how much time they give (Ramey), it isn't gonna change the fact that she's gone," Likes said. "I can't change it. I wish I could. I'd saw off my own arm to change it but I can't."

Likes remembers Rachel as a whirlwind, full of life and always a light in the room.

When asked about Ramey's apology, Likes said it made her sick, saying her previous testimonies hadn't shown any remorse.

"I feel sorry for her children and her family — I am. Because I know. But at least they'll be able to go see her," Likes said. "As far as I'm concerned, the rest of her life she can count on looking. We'll be in the back of the court, making sure (Ramey) serves the time that (she) owes, regardless. It will never be over for us."

Knox County State's Attorney, Jeremy Karlin, says the sentence was what he expected.

"For all intents and purposes, Maquesha Ramey will not be breathing fresh air outside of a prison during her natural life," Karlin said.

He also used the sentencing as a message for the Galesburg community. Karlin noted the city's gun problem — an issue the entire country is facing — and said giving 65 years for this case sends a message that acts of 'senseless violence' won't be tolerated.