Man wounded in Davenport Saturday night, 2 teens arrested

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Concord Street to a report of shots fired with a victim. They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was wounded during a Saturday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Concord Street around 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots fired with a victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Police say the incident doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following the incident. Marc Cameron and Caden Wiseman are both being charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.