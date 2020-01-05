x
Man with stab wound found lying in the street in Muscatine

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person who stabbed a man on Friday morning, May 1.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person who stabbed a man on Friday morning, May 1.

The stabbing happened around 9 a.m. near East 7th Street and Poplar Street, according to a statement from the police department.  

Police said they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound lying in the street.  He was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Iowa City. 

"At this point it is believed that the stabbing was an isolated incident," police said.  As of 1 p.m. Friday, police said "the offender remains at large."

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 or Lieutenant Tony Kies (563) 263-9922 extension 608.