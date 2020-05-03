x
Man to be re-sentenced for hiding cameras in bathroom at Davenport-owned apartment building

Davenport's former housing programs manager was convicted of eight counts of invasion of privacy.
Roy Dewitt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's former housing programs manager will get a new sentence after being found guilty of placing a hidden camera inside an employee bathroom at a city-owned apartment building. 

Roy DeWitt was convicted of eight counts of invasion of privacy in June of 2018.

Online court records show that his sentence was vacated and his case was remanded in an appeals court in January of 2020.   He was initially sentenced to serve 16 years in prison

He will be re-sentenced on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

DeWitt had been employed with the City of Davenport since 2007. He was fired on March 19th, five days after the hidden camera was discovered. 