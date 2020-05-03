Man to be re-sentenced for hiding cameras in bathroom at Davenport-owned apartment building

Davenport's former housing programs manager was convicted of eight counts of invasion of privacy.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's former housing programs manager will get a new sentence after being found guilty of placing a hidden camera inside an employee bathroom at a city-owned apartment building.

Online court records show that his sentence was vacated and his case was remanded in an appeals court in January of 2020. He was initially sentenced to serve 16 years in prison.

He will be re-sentenced on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.