Man suffering from gunshot wounds after shooting in Davenport Wednesday night

A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Davenport Wednesday night.

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Carey Avenue just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A nearby hospital notified the police of a victim with gunshot injuries sustained in this incident.

The victim's injuries are serious but non-life threatening, according to a statement from the department.