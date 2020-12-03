x
Man suffering from gunshot wounds after shooting in Davenport Wednesday night

A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Davenport Wednesday night.
The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Carey Avenue just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

A nearby hospital notified the police of a victim with gunshot injuries sustained in this incident.

The victim's injuries are serious but non-life threatening, according to a statement from the department. 

Police ask those with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.