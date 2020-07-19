Man shot in the neck in Rock Island

The 18-year-old victim is now in Iowa City getting treatment.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone shot him in the neck in Rock Island.

Around 10:30 p.m., Rock Island Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue Saturday night. That's about a block away from Whitewater Junction.

Police say the victim was inside a house there when the shooter fired multiple shots into the home. The victim was airlifted to Iowa City.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.