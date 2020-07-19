Man shot in the neck in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone shot him in the neck in Rock Island.
Around 10:30 p.m., Rock Island Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue Saturday night. That's about a block away from Whitewater Junction.
Police say the victim was inside a house there when the shooter fired multiple shots into the home. The victim was airlifted to Iowa City.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to call Rock Island Police or Crime Stoppers.