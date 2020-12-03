Man shot in Coal Valley Wednesday night

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Coal Valley, Illinois Wednesday night.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken to Iowa City, Iowa, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded around 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of First Street near the Coal Valley Fire Department. A K-9 unit and five state troopers were also on scene.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Coal Valley police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. There are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.