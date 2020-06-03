Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his grandmother to death

The crime happened on his grandmother's 66th birthday.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man found guilty of first-degree murder will spend life in prison for the murder of his grandmother.

Darian Lensgraf, age 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, March 6.

Darian was 19 at the time.

A Muscatine County jury found him guilty of the crime on January 17, 2020.