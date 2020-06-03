Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his grandmother to death

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man found guilty of first-degree murder will spend life in prison for the murder of his grandmother.
Darian Lensgraf, age 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, March 6.
On December 12, 2018, Darian went into Diana Lensgraf's home on Breese Avenue and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat. That was the day of her 66th birthday.
Darian was 19 at the time.
A Muscatine County jury found him guilty of the crime on January 17, 2020.
In addition to the prison sentence, Darian was ordered to pay $150,000 in victim restitution.