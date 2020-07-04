Man robs Davenport Kwik Shop early Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man described as a white, in his late 20's to early 30's stole an unknown amount of cash from a Kwik Shop in Davenport.
The Davenport Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Kwik Shop at 303 West Locust Street around midnight Tuesday, according to a press release from the department.
The suspect, described as wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood on his head, said he had a weapon, but did not show a weapon, and demanded money from the employee, according to the release.
After stealing an unknown amount of cash he left.
No injuries were reported.
The Davenport Police Department asks those with information to call 563-326-6125 or to submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.