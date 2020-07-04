Man robs Davenport Kwik Shop early Tuesday

A man described as a white, in his late 20's to early 30's stole an unknown amount of cash from a Kwik Shop off West Locust Street in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man described as a white, in his late 20's to early 30's stole an unknown amount of cash from a Kwik Shop in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Kwik Shop at 303 West Locust Street around midnight Tuesday, according to a press release from the department.

The suspect, described as wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood on his head, said he had a weapon, but did not show a weapon, and demanded money from the employee, according to the release.

After stealing an unknown amount of cash he left.

No injuries were reported.