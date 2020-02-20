x
Aledo man pleads guilty to hitting Bettendorf officer with car

The incident stems back to November of 2019, when the man tried to pull away from a traffic stop.
Credit: Scott County Jail

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An Aledo man has entered into a plea agreement after police said he hit an officer with a car.

Online court records show that 24-year-old Jonathan Swearingen pleaded guilty in February of 2020.  

Previous reports indicate that police responded to a report of theft at the Isle of Capri in the early morning hours of November 21, 2019.

Responding officers pulled over a Dodge Caliber, when the driver then drove away from the stop, "quickly accelerated and struck" an officer who had just gotten out of a squad car," said a statement from the City of Bettendorf.

The side mirror reportedly hit the officer's arm, leaving him with minor injuries.

Swearingen was set to be sentenced on April 9 at 10 a.m.  He has been held in the Scott County Jail since November 21 on $20,000 bond. 